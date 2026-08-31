Are Shia Leaders in Afghanistan Seeking to Secure the Rights of Shias?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Shia Ulema Council, the Supreme Shia Commission, and other Shia elders and figures in Afghanistan, in an unprecedented move, have presented new demands to the Taliban government that would elevate the political and religious standing of Shias in Kabul's current system. This action has both been welcomed and drawn criticism toward Shia leaders.

According to some Shia social activists in Kabul, some individuals who operate under the title of Shia community elders in Afghanistan are mostly seeking to gain concessions from the Taliban government.

Wahid Farzan, a social activist, told ABNA's correspondent, "The very act of raising new demands from the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) government is rooted in the reality of Afghan society, and the country's leaders cannot ignore their million-strong population. However, what matters is how and by whom these demands are pursued."

Referring to Afghanistan's Shia leaders, he noted, "The team representing the Shia community has in fact been tested before. They had opportunities in the past to work better for the revival of Shia rights, but some sought their own personal interests."

This Shia social activist believes that the Shia community is in serious need of reassessment, and that elites should be integrated into the Shia Ulema Council and become active in this arena, working courageously and in a scientific and fundamental manner for the growth and advancement of the Shia community.

Some other young Shias in Kabul believe that raising voices for the formal recognition of Ja'fari jurisprudence and the status of Shias is not enough, and that what is currently happening is in fact a political game using the card of religion on behalf of Shias.

Abbas Kamyar, a young man from western Kabul, stated in this regard, "Playing politics with the card of religion is an unforgivable mistake for future generations of Shias. Better ways must be sought by elites and influential scholars to address the challenges facing the Shia community."

This young Shia from western Kabul, expressing disappointment, emphasized, "These efforts (the new Shia demands) will not have much impact; just as in the past five years, we have seen what problems and restrictions the Shia community has faced, and further restrictions may lie ahead."

Meanwhile, some other Shia activists, examining the demands and requests of the Shia community, have taken note of the recent positions of the Shia Ulema Council.

Abdul Reza Soroush, a Shia student in Kabul, holds the view that the Shia Ulema Council and Shia elders residing in Kabul are the only elders and institutions that remained alongside the people during difficult times, and it is the Shia Ulema Council that pursues fundamental challenges through various methods, including in-person and media approaches.

This Shia student told ABNA's correspondent, "The challenges facing Shias are numerous, and among them, the formal recognition of Ja'fari jurisprudence and religious freedoms are the most important issues that must be taken seriously. These two fundamental challenges are being properly addressed by Shia elders and scholars and will yield results in the future."

He added, "Cultural and social activists and those who are critical of this council should seek to resolve the challenges of the Shia community and refrain from destructive actions; activities that are not in the interest of the Shia people must be seriously avoided."

Mr. Soroush, while pointing to the achievements of Afghanistan's current system, emphasized that interaction, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence must be taken seriously and given importance; addressing these demands will contribute to the building of a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan.

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