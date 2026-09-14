Omani FM: Regional meeting on Strait of Hormuz postponed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi has announced that a regional meeting on the Strait of Hormuz, which had been scheduled for Monday in Salalah, has been postponed.

In an official statement posted on X, al-Busaidi said the meeting was delayed “in the interests of consensus.”

“We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region,” he added.

The meeting had been expected to bring regional parties together in an effort to reach an arrangement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that an understanding with Oman on the issue would not mean the strategic waterway would reopen.

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