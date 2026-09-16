Araghchi: Hundreds of US military sites blown to pieces, dozens of aircraft scorched

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to baseless claims by US officials regarding Iran's lack of a defensive response, emphasizing that the true extent of US troop casualties would be revealed at the appropriate time.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi wrote, Fact: 100s o.f US military sites blown to pieces; dozens of aircraft scorched. (Source: The pentagon), adding, and that is just tip of the iceberg.

He pointed out that we'll reveal it all in due course and disgrace will remain for those who falsely claim that Iran is defenseless.

......................

End/ 257