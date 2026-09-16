Lebanon’s Berri Thanks Iran for Support as He Warns of Escalating Regional Risks

ABNA24 - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Lebanese official’s press office, the two men discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as efforts aimed at stabilizing regional security—particularly in the Gulf region—to strengthen brotherhood and cooperation between Iran and its Arab and Islamic neighbors, led by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, while preserving the sovereignty, independence, and shared interests of regional states.

Speaker Berri presented the situation in southern Lebanon resulting from ongoing Israeli attacks, non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement, and the systematic destruction of towns and cities in the south. He warned of dangerous repercussions due to regional and international inaction in stopping the Israeli war on Lebanon.

Furthermore, Speaker Berri renewed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for standing by Lebanon and adhering to the necessity of stopping the Israeli war on Lebanon as a primary clause in executing the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.



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