Grand Ayatollah Yaqubi Urges Azerbaijan to Lift Hijab Ban in Schools

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement issued on the occasion of International Chastity Day, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab (SA), the daughter of Imam Ali (AS), Ayatollah Yaqubi said reversing the decision would demonstrate virtue, courage and foresight while helping protect the country’s interests and stability.

Describing the scenes of hijab-wearing girls being forcibly removed from classrooms while crying, alongside the shock and confusion of their classmates at school entrances, he said the incidents reflected the profound distress caused by the decision.

Expressing concern that the restriction could also be extended to female teachers who wear hijab, he asked: “What crime have these girls committed to be denied their right to education?”

Ayatollah Yaqubi questioned whether invoking Azerbaijan’s secular system could justify restricting citizens’ freedom to practise their religion. He stressed that Islam and its traditions are not foreign or unfamiliar to Azerbaijani society but form an integral part of its identity.

In support of his argument, he cited a saying attributed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): “Chastity is the source of all goodness.”

The cleric expressed hope that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had been made aware of the distressing scenes, which, he said, no caring father would wish to see involving his own daughters. He also suggested that school administrators might have interpreted and implemented the decision in a manner contrary to the intentions of senior officials. If that proved to be the case, he said, the responsible authorities should be held accountable.

Emphasising that a paternal approach is an important quality of successful leadership, Ayatollah Yaqubi referred to a saying attributed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), addressed to Imam Ali (AS): “O Ali, you and I are the fathers of this nation.”

He urged President Aliyev to embody this quality of leadership, adding that hijab-wearing schoolgirls are spiritual daughters of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA) who seek to uphold her example of modesty and religious commitment.

Ayatollah Yaqubi also questioned how such a restriction could be justified in a country where, according to his statement, 96 per cent of the population is Muslim. He noted that Muslims had previously opposed a similar decision in a European country widely perceived as hostile to Islam.

The statement further addressed the religious and moral dimensions of the controversy, describing opposition to modesty as part of a broader struggle between Satan and humanity dating back to the creation of humankind. Ayatollah Yaqubi referred to Quranic passages concerning the temptation of Adam and Eve and the exposure of their nakedness, arguing that modesty is closely connected to a society’s religious and ethical values.

He maintained that reversing the decision would not weaken the government’s authority or diminish its standing. Instead, he described such a step as an act of wisdom, courage and sound leadership that could ease public anger and help prevent tensions and unrest. He also said that protecting religious freedom would contribute to preserving Azerbaijan’s Islamic heritage, historical identity and longstanding scholarly traditions.

Ayatollah Yaqubi warned that persisting with the restriction would constitute an injustice for which those responsible would be held accountable. Referring to the Islamic belief in accountability on the Day of Judgement, he cited the Quranic verse: “And stop them; indeed, they are to be questioned.” (Surah As-Saffat, 37:24). He added that God would ultimately deliver justice to those who had been wronged.

In the final part of his statement, Ayatollah Yaqubi recalled a similar incident in Iraq under the former government, when authorities sought to require female students to be photographed without their hijabs for identification cards used in nationwide final examinations.

He said he had spoken out at the time, warning that the measure could deprive students of the benefits of years of education if they refused to comply. His remarks received widespread public attention, and the government eventually withdrew the measure, claiming that implementing authorities had misunderstood the decision.

The cleric referred to that episode as an example of how reconsidering a controversial policy can prevent students from suffering unnecessary harm and protect their educational opportunities.

The remarks and allegations in this report are attributed to Ayatollah Yaqubi’s statement. Separately, international reporting confirms that Azerbaijan’s school-uniform rules have prompted controversy after some hijab-wearing students and teachers were reportedly denied entry to educational institutions.



