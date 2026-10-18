Hamas: Yahya Sinwar’s Path Will Continue Until Palestine Achieves Full Liberation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Baraka described Sinwar, also known as Abu Ibrahim, as a prominent figure whose resistance and political struggle were closely linked to a pivotal period in the history of the Palestinian cause. He stressed that the Palestinian struggle is deeply rooted and cannot be brought to an end by the death of any single leader.

Recalling Sinwar’s role in the October 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation, Baraka said he remained on the front lines until his death during a direct confrontation with Israeli forces in Rafah on October 16, 2024.

The Hamas leader said Sinwar had set an example of leadership by standing alongside his comrades on the ground. According to Baraka, Sinwar remained committed to resistance and steadfastness even under the most difficult circumstances, choosing to remain at the forefront of the confrontation.

Baraka added that understanding the developments that followed October 7 would require continued study of Sinwar’s personality, experience and role. He said discussions would continue over the political and military dimensions of his struggle, its consequences and, in particular, the immense sacrifices made by Palestinians in Gaza.

He argued that Israeli efforts to weaken Palestinian resistance, target its leaders and dismantle its organisational and social structures would not end the Palestinian struggle.

According to Baraka, a nation fighting for its national rights does not abandon those rights even after losing its leaders and commanders. He said Palestinians would continue to uphold their responsibility to defend their land, preserve their unity and oppose occupation and aggression.

Concluding his remarks, Baraka said that remaining faithful to Abu Ibrahim and the Palestinian leaders killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation meant preserving their memory and supporting the Palestinian people's rights to freedom, return and self-determination.

He reiterated that the struggle for the restoration of Palestinian rights would continue until those rights were fully secured.