"Yahya Sinwar": An eternal legend in history of Palestinian people's struggles

ABNA24 - Martyr "Yahya Sinwar", the late head of Hamas's political bureau, became an eternal legend for future generations through his exceptional performance at a critical juncture in the history of the Palestinian people's struggles against occupation.

October 16, marks the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the late head of Hamas's Political Bureau. Today, the Islamic world and the free people of the world honor the martyrdom of a man whose name has become intertwined and interwoven with the Gaza Strip and a fateful moment in the history of the conflict with the Zionist occupiers.

Martyr Yahya Sinwar, nicknamed "Abu Ibrahim," is a man whose body has left us, but whose name remains alive and eternal in the memory of the Palestinian people and all the free people of the world.

The story of Martyr Yahya Sinwar is not merely the story of one man, but the story of a people who, in the face of a ruthless war, firmly adhered to their land, identity, and right to freedom.

These people paid a heavy price for their firm belief in the Gaza Strip and sacrificed their children in this path in a way that words are incapable of describing.

A commander and leader may be martyred, but with his departure, his ideals do not perish. His voice may be silenced, but the profound views and words he left behind in the heart of history remain in memory.

The power and influence of Yahya Sinwar is such that even Zionist analysts themselves, after his martyrdom, acknowledge that Martyr Abu Ibrahim was the victor of the battlefield and was able to defeat the Zionists across several generations and confront them with deep internal crises.

According to these analysts, Martyr Yahya Sinwar, through his actions, once again powerfully brought the Palestinian issue to the center of global attention and generated a wave of solidarity with the Palestinian people worldwide.

Despite two years having passed since the martyrdom of Abu Ibrahim, the Palestinians have shown that the Palestinian issue can never be erased by the martyrdom of leaders and commanders, and their path continues, and the Gaza Strip, despite all the destruction and crimes of the occupiers, cannot be erased, because a steadfast nation is there and cries out for its rights.

These suffering people have still kept the flame of hope alive in their hearts and remain committed to their struggle and their right to self-determination.

Palestine is beyond names and more enduring than all attempts to erase its identity, and the story of its people will remain alive in the memory of generations.

Martyr Sinwar was born on October 19, 1962, in a Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. After completing his high school education, he entered the Islamic University of Gaza and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Arabic language.

The Zionist regime arrested Martyr Sinwar on January 20, 1988, and sentenced him to life imprisonment, and he spent 23 years of his life in prison.

Martyr Sinwar learned Hebrew in prison and translated and authored several political and literary works. The novel "Thorn and Carnation" (published in 2004) and the novel "Glory" (published in 2010) were among these works.

Martyr Sinwar was released along with more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners on October 11, 2011, within the framework of the prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and the Zionist regime. In 2012, he became a member of Hamas's political bureau, and in 2017, he became the head of Hamas's political bureau in the Gaza Strip.

After the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's council selected Martyr Sinwar as the head of the movement's political bureau on August 6, 2024.

From the Zionist regime's perspective, Martyr Abu Ibrahim was considered the "mastermind of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation" and was at the top of the Israeli regime's assassination targets list.

During an exchange of fire between resistance fighters and forces of the 828th Brigade of the Zionist regime's army in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood on October 16, 2024, the building where Martyr Sinwar was present was targeted by tank shells.

Martyr Sinwar, along with his bodyguard Mahmoud Hamdan, had taken refuge in this building after a direct battle with Israeli regime soldiers and being wounded, and continued to fight bravely until the moment of his martyrdom.



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