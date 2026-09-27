Islamic Jihad official: Sayyed Nasrallah helped build a united regional front against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Jihad has praised the legacy of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying he elevated resistance into a shared struggle among Muslim nations and helped build a unified front against Israel and its allies.

Nasser Abu Sharif, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement representative in Iran, made the remarks in an interview with a Press TV program on Saturday, marking the second anniversary of Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

Abu Sharif described Nasrallah as one of the most significant figures in the history of the resistance, saying his influence extended beyond Lebanon and shaped resistance movements across the region.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is not a normal person. He is not a normal resistance fighter. He is one of the most historic and symbolic figures and the maker of victories for the resistance,” Abu Sharif said.

He further noted that Nasrallah was instrumental in establishing and strengthening Hezbollah’s resistance in Lebanon despite the country’s complex political and social landscape. According to Abu Sharif, repeated setbacks only reinforced the movement’s determination.

One of Nasrallah’s defining characteristics, he added, was his ability to serve as a focal point for resistance movements across the region and promote the idea that they were part of a common struggle.

“He was also a focal point for the resistance alliance in the entire region,” Abu Sharif said. “He was able to build and stress that there is one project; the resistance is one project with one heart, one beating heart, and united in its cause.”

Abu Sharif also highlighted Nasrallah’s use of media and psychological warfare, saying he was able to challenge Israeli narratives through public speeches and political messaging.

“He was a master of psychological warfare,” Abu Sharif said, adding that Nasrallah “was a genius in how he was able to face the Israelis with his own words.”

He said Nasrallah’s approach helped expose “Israeli disinformation” and counter narratives concerning the resistance, Lebanon and Palestine.

Turning to Iran, Abu Sharif said Nasrallah viewed the Islamic Revolution as a major component of the regional resistance and emphasized cooperation based on mutual respect.

He also recalled Nasrallah’s opposition to the US project for a “New Middle East,” saying the strategy sought to weaken and fragment countries in the region.

Abu Sharif said Nasrallah’s legacy was particularly visible in the relationship between Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements.

He argued that Hezbollah’s confrontation with Israel had provided an example for Palestinian groups and contributed to closer coordination between resistance fronts.

“Sayyed Hassan heightened this issue to the level of a united battle,” he said.

According to Abu Sharif, Nasrallah’s influence also extended through his public speeches, which he said gave supporters confidence and motivation during periods of intense conflict.

“I felt that something was missing” whenever a week passed without hearing one of Nasrallah’s speeches, Abu Sharif said, adding that Nasrallah’s words helped raise morale across the region.

He also pointed to Hezbollah’s support for Palestinians during the Gaza war, describing Lebanon’s involvement as an example of practical solidarity with Palestine.

“Lebanon was true solidarity and practical solidarity with Palestine,” Abu Sharif said. “Lebanon ... suffered. And up until now, it continues to this very day.”

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024, in a large Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah has a strong presence. The strike targeted several residential buildings in the Haret Hreik area using bunker-buster munitions. Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s death the following day.

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