Iran's UN envoy condemns US attack on Larak Island in letter to Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's UN envoy condemned the U.S. military attack on Larak island in a letter to the Security Council, calling it a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty and the UN Charter.

Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's ambassador and chargé d'affaires at the United Nations, wrote to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president that U.S. forces attacked Larak island in the Persian Gulf on Sunday evening, violating Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The attack, he said, led to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of Iran's defenders and civilians, and caused damage to public and private property.

Darzi strongly condemned the attack as a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. He said Iran's armed forces, exercising their inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter, had conducted "defensive and proportionate" attacks against U.S. military bases in Jordan that had been used for the U.S. military aggression against Iran.

He reminded the UN and member states that the unlawful and aggressive behavior of the United States and the Israeli regime is the only source of insecurity for freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. These illegal international actions, he said, began with the large-scale military attack and unjustified aggression against Iran on February 28, 2026, and had continued over the past six months through the unlawful naval blockade, unilateral coercive measures as part of "economic terrorism operation," and other provocative and interventionist actions.

Darzi said these unlawful acts constituted gross violations of international humanitarian law and were acts of state terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity. They carry international responsibility for the United States and, if the legal elements are established, individual criminal responsibility for those who ordered, directed or carried out such actions.

He said the United States and all parties that helped, facilitated, supported or participated in preparing or carrying out the aggressive and illegal acts would bear full responsibility for the consequences, including extensive damage to the Iranian people.

He called on the Secretary-General and the Security Council to take all necessary measures under the Charter to address the violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensure accountability for the unlawful use of force, and prevent further escalation. Iran also asked them to demand that the United States immediately end its violations and aggressive actions that endanger freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, he said, had always exercised restraint and acted in accordance with its rights and obligations under international law. Nevertheless, Iran would take all necessary measures to protect its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Its armed forces "will not hesitate to exercise the inherent right of self-defence and will respond decisively and proportionately to any military aggression."

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