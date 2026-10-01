Muslim Ummah Should Be Source of Mercy and Justice : Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the third international session titled “The Rise of the Ummah of Muhammad”, organised by the Qademoon World Assembly on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Khan emphasised the position and responsibilities of the Muslim Ummah in the world.

He said Muslims living in Africa, Asia, Europe, America and Australia are part of one Ummah and share responsibilities towards all of humanity.

Referring to the Quranic concept of the “Middle Nation” (Ummah Wasat), Khan said the Muslim Ummah should neither be materialistic, limiting life to worldly pursuits, nor turn away from worldly life.

Rather, it should maintain a balance between this world and the Hereafter and work to build and protect a better society.

He said that just as the Prophet Muhammad was a mercy to the entire world, Muslims should also become a source of mercy for all humanity and contribute to resolving human problems.

Khan identified environmental protection and addressing ecological crises as one of the major responsibilities of the Muslim Ummah.

He stressed the need to protect the natural order, plants, oceans, air and water, and to work towards providing a healthier environment for people.

Highlighting social challenges, he called for strengthening families and reforming social structures so that societies can provide all people with opportunities to live with dignity.

Addressing global economic challenges, Khan said the world possesses enormous wealth, but a large share of it is concentrated among a limited number of people, widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

He described fair distribution of wealth and efforts to combat poverty as among the most important services to humanity.

He also identified political affairs as another area of responsibility for the Muslim Ummah and stressed the need for just leadership. He said that, according to Islam, ultimate sovereignty belongs to Allah, while all human beings possess equal dignity and worth. Therefore, justice and equality should be upheld for everyone, regardless of whether they are Muslim or non-Muslim.

Concluding his remarks, Khan stressed that the Muslim Ummah should stand as a source of mercy and justice and a center of resistance against oppression and injustice. He warned that failure to fulfil these responsibilities would affect not only Muslims but humanity as a whole, and that people would also be held accountable for these responsibilities before Allah.