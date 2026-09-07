Israel Fires Six Artillery Shells Near Syria's Al-Rafid After Troops Enter Quneitra Area

ABNA24 - The Israeli military, continuing its daily aggression against southern Syria, launched an artillery attack on the outskirts of Al-Rafid town in Quneitra province.

Israeli military forces fired six artillery shells at the outskirts of Al-Rafid, located in the southern countryside of Quneitra, on Saturday evening.

The developments come after an Israeli military column consisting of five armored vehicles carrying troops had earlier infiltrated the area around Al-Rafid on Saturday.

Quneitra province has witnessed an escalation in Israeli military aggression in recent days. On Thursday, Israeli forces also fired two artillery shells at the vicinity of Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi in the southern countryside of Quneitra.

The provinces of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria have been witnessing daily incursions by Israeli forces, including raids, house searches, arrests of civilians and the establishment of military checkpoints by the Israeli military.



/129