Iran spokesman slams Canada as Washington's 'farm team' over US aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has denounced Canada for its subservient role in supporting US military aggression against Iran, suggesting Ottawa has been reduced to Washington’s “farm team.”

In a post on X on Sunday evening, Baqaei reacted to reports of Canada’s covert support for the United States in its aggression against Iran, pointing to the contradiction in Washington’s treatment of its northern neighbor.

“Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke,” he wrote. “And Ottawa's response? ‘Understood, Sir!’” he added.

Baqaei went on to say that Ottawa, in an apparent bid to appease Washington, is participating in the “unlawful US war of choice” against Iran.

“What's the reward?” he asked rhetorically.

The spokesman concluded with a sharp rebuke, “This is not hockey night in Canada; it is Washington's farm team.”

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