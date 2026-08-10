Army ground forces commander: Rapid-response, special forces ensure sustainable border security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi says that the effective presence of rapid-response and special forces units in border areas has helped ensure sustainable security along the country’s borders.

Jahanshahi made the remarks while visiting Iranian Army units in southeastern Iran and along the Makran coast on Sunday, saying the Armed Forces will stand to defend the country’s borders to their last drop of blood.

He said Ground Forces units were maintaining full combat readiness by continuously monitoring movements and closely tracking threats, adding that they were firmly guarding the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jahanshahi said the actual capabilities of Iran’s adversaries had now become clear to the public, adding that the enemy had been brought to its knees by the determination of Iran’s armed forces and people.

He said the readiness of the Armed Forces and the Iranian people’s support for troops on various fronts had strengthened national cohesion and defeated the calculations of the enemies.

On military preparedness, Jahanshahi stressed the importance of specialized and combat training, particularly for countering ground warfare.

He said the Ground Forces had prepared to confront various ground threats through continuous, precise and specialized training over recent years, adding that any enemy action would receive a decisive and deterrent response.

Jahanshahi added that the Islamic Republic had demonstrated in recent confrontations that, alongside its defensive capabilities, the determination and morale of the Iranian people were among the country’s most important sources of strength.

He said the Iranian people had consistently stood alongside the armed forces with firm determination and tireless morale, supporting troops and preventing the country’s enemies from achieving their objectives.

Jahanshahi also emphasized that the effective deployment of rapid-response, special, drone, artillery and armored units in border areas to counter enemy threats had helped protect the borders and ensure sustainable security.

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