Army spokesman: US has no choice but to accept current situation in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Iranian Army says the United States has no choice but to accept the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the mechanism established by the Islamic Republic to control shipping through the strategic waterway is irreversible.

Addressing a public gathering in Tehran on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia referred to new rules governing the Strait of Hormuz and said the Iranian Armed Forces were standing firm until the order was fully established.

On US adventurism in the region, he said the aggressor would bear much greater costs than in the past if it did not take into consideration new realities prevailing in Hormuz, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces have both strong motivation and will in this direction.

General Akraminia also reminded the resolve of forces to sacrifice their lives in defense of Iran and its sacred system, saying the warriors with high morale stood firm at missile and drone launchers and carried out effective operations despite the enemy's multi-layered defense systems.

Elsewhere, he commended the people for their enthusiastic presence in nightly gatherings, saying the epic presence of the Iranian nation in the streets has not only raised the morale of the Armed Forces personnel but also significantly increased their sense of responsibility to defend the country until their last breath.

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