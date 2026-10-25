Lapid calls reports of renewed attacks on Iran ‘political stunts’ by Netanyahu

ABNA24 - Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel’s opposition, has described reports about a possible resumption of US-Israeli aggression against Iran as “political stunts” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying such moves will not help him in the election.

Lapid said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 2 on Thursday, in response to reports about the possible resumption of the war against Iran: “Based on the information available to me, there is no reason in the world to attack Iran or anywhere else before the election.”

The Israeli opposition leader stressed that these were attempts to artificially escalate the situation. “This won’t help Netanyahu in the election either, so I don’t understand why he is doing it. There is no urgency that would justify these political stunts before the election,” he said.

The Israeli regime’s parliamentary election is scheduled for next Tuesday. Netanyahu’s opponents believe he is seeking to influence the vote by reigniting hostilities on one of the fronts.



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