Iranian delegation thanks Iraq for participation in martyred Leader's funeral ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Faleh al-Fayyadh, head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), has met an Iranian delegation that visited Iraq to thank the government and people for their participation in the funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iraq’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

The PMU media office said the delegation had been sent by the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei.

The delegation expressed its appreciation to the Iraqi government and people for their positions and participation in the ceremonies honoring and bidding farewell to the martyred Leader.

Funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei were held on July 8 at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in the Iraqi city of Najaf and at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Hazrat Abbas in Karbala.

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