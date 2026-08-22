Iranian Parliament Speaker Pays Tribute at Holy Alawi Shrine, Hails Iraqi Solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran and the accompanying parliamentary delegation were received by the Deputy Custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine upon their arrival for the visitation of the Holy Alawi Shrine.



Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, accompanied by Yousef Kannawi, Governor of Najaf al-Ashraf, was honored to visit the sacred resting place of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him). He was received by the Deputy Custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine, Ehsan al-Taie, and a member of the Shrine’s Board of Directors, Haidar al-Eisawi.



The Deputy Custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine, while welcoming the Iranian delegation, emphasized the continued utilization of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s capacities and facilities to serve the pilgrims of the shrine of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him), particularly during the millions-strong pilgrimages, stating that these efforts are aimed at providing the best possible services to pilgrims from within and outside Iraq.



Mr. Ghalibaf expressed his gratitude for the extensive efforts of the Holy Alawi Shrine in organizing and providing services during the major religious pilgrimages. He also expressed appreciation for the positions and solidarity of the Iraqi people, particularly their presence and participation in the funeral procession for the martyred Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the special services they provide to pilgrims, especially during the days of Arbaeen.