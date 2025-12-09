Former Bahraini official donated rare old Quran to Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: A rare, old copy of the Holy Quran has been donated by the former Bahraini Consul General in Najaf to the deputy custodian of the holy mausoleum of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

According to the shrine’s official website, the Quran was presented by the former Bahraini envoy to Sayyid Muhammad Hassan Bahr al-Uloom, who serves as the deputy head of the Astan (custodianship) of the shrine.

Bahrain, located in the Persian Gulf, is a country with a Shia-majority population.

Each year, many Bahrainis travel to Iraq to visit the sacred shrines in Karbala, Najaf, Samarra, and Kadhimiya.

A significant number of Bahraini pilgrims also participate in the annual Arbaeen procession in Iraq.

