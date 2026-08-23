Over 3.5 million Iranians attend Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq, official says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Arbaeen Headquarters says that more than 3.5 million Iranians have attended this year’s Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq.

Ali-Akbar Pourjamshidian said on Friday that more than 20 million pilgrims from around the world have attended this year’s Arbaeen ceremonies in the Iraqi cities of Karbala and Najaf.

He added that despite the extreme heat and heavy traffic, the event was held with minimal incidents through the joint efforts of Iranian and Iraqi search and relief teams.

He also referred to the operation of over three thousand registered Mawkebs in Iran, at the border crossings, and across Iraq, along with thousands of voluntary Mawkebs.

Arbaeen carries a civilizational capacity that can bring people of the world together around a sacred purpose and help pave the way for forming a unified Islamic community, he added.

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