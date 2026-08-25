1,500 Medical Services Provided to Qom Shrine Pilgrims Daily

AhlulBayt News Agency: About 1,500 visits are registered daily in the various health and medical departments of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, an official said.

Mehdi Abbasian, director of the Health and Medical Services of the holy shrine’s Astan (custodianship), said the shrine’s clinic is active 24 hours a day, and the general practitioner, nursing and pharmacy departments provide services at all hours of the day.

Referring to the medical capacities of this complex, he said it is ready to serve pilgrims and visitors around the clock, with the use of general practitioners, specialists and subspecialists and various medical departments.

He added that 14 general practitioners work 24 hours a day in the complex, while in the dental department, 34 dentists, including 23 general dentists and 11 specialist dentists, work, and general and specialized dental services are provided to visitors.

The official noted that the shrine’s health and medical center has a capacity of 34 specialist doctors and 13 subspecialists in various fields.

He went on to say that in addition to permanent doctors, 20 honorary doctors also cooperate with this complex, and this capacity helps to develop medical services for pilgrims and visitors.

Abbasian also stated that the Astan’s pharmacy operates 24/7 and its services are provided using basic and supplementary insurance.

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