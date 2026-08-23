Photos: Commemoration of Martyr Imam Khamenei and Martyr Hussaini at International Conference on "Imam Hasan Askari (AS)"

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Conference on "Imam Hasan Askari (AS)" was held on Saturday evening (August 22, 2026) at the Azam Mosque of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) in Qom. The event was attended by a group of scholars, intellectuals, and Pakistani Shia residents of Qom, and centered around the theme of "Martyred Imam Khamenei and Martyr Hussaini; the independence and freedom of Muslims from global arrogance." The conference featured a speech by Ayatollah Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhluBayt World Assembly.