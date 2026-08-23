Secret Israeli-Turkish Communications on Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Zionist regime official told Kan network that Israel and Turkey have established "secret and quiet contacts" aimed at preventing friction over Syria.

This news comes as harsh remarks by officials in Ankara and Tel Aviv against each other continue regarding the Zionist regime's attacks last week on a Syrian airport 70 kilometers from Turkey.

The Zionist "defense official" told Kan News that Israel and Turkey have established secret and quiet contacts aimed at preventing friction over Syria.

Defending last week's attacks on Syria's Abu al-Zuhour airport near the Turkish border, he added, "Israel has no desire to make Turkey an enemy, (but) when messages don't help, Israel is forced to act."

According to Zionist regime media claims, Tel Aviv had tried to warn Ankara before attacking the Abu al-Zuhour base in Syria due to the deployment of Turkish forces at that base.

According to Kan's report, Israel considers Turkey's military presence in Syria, especially the deployment of air defense systems, drones, and missiles that could challenge its air superiority, as a red line.

This news comes after Zionist regime Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar recently said that this regime has "no interest in escalating tensions with Turkey."

Stating that Tel Aviv seeks to reduce tensions that have increased with Ankara following the attack on the Abu al-Zuhour base, he added, "We are committed to maintaining the status quo... We will not accept the establishment of Turkish bases in Syria."

The Times of Israel, in a report on Tel Aviv-Ankara tensions, reported that "Israel and Turkey still maintain diplomatic relations, although high-level contacts have been suspended since late 2023."

**************

End/ 345E