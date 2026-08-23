Continued Ceasefire Violations by Zionist Regime in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The occupying regime, continuing its violations of the Lebanon ceasefire, targeted an area between the towns of "Sarbeen" and "Rashaf" in southern Lebanon with an airstrike this evening.

Lebanese sources say the occupying regime also targeted the "Wadi al-Salouqi" area in southern Lebanon with artillery fire this evening.

The Zionist regime launched a large-scale offensive against Lebanon on March 2, which, in addition to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of Lebanese citizens, has displaced more than one million people, and parts of the south of the country remain under occupation by this regime.

Meanwhile, Lebanon and the Zionist regime last month signed a "Framework Agreement" with U.S. mediation; an agreement aimed at ending the war between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah. This agreement was reached after several rounds of direct negotiations between the two sides in Washington.

At the same time, this agreement has faced criticism. Critics point to the ambiguity in the agreement's legal status and the lack of a clear timeline for the withdrawal of Zionist forces.

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