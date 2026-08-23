Washington Post: Trump's Policies Weakening U.S. Making World More Independent from Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Zachary Karabell, the author of the analysis in The Washington Post, referring to the developments of 2026, wrote that the United States faces the Iran war, threats from trade tariffs, inflation, and weak economic growth, while Trump's policies have not only failed to strengthen the country's long-term power but have also accelerated the trend of countries reducing their dependence on Washington.

This analysis, referring to the consequences of the war with Iran, added that contrary to the expectation of strengthening U.S. leadership in the region and consolidating Washington's relations with Arab allies and the Zionist regime, recent developments have increased the distance of some allies from the United States.

In this context, the defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, as well as increased security cooperation among some Asian countries, have been assessed as signs of former Washington allies' efforts to create alternative options.

Karabell also warned about the consequences of Trump's policies for the global status of the dollar, writing that the use of the dollar and U.S. economic power as tools of political pressure has pushed some countries toward finding new trading partners and reducing their dependence on the dollar in international transactions.

Although the dollar remains the world's main reserve currency, the continuation of this trend could lead to the formation of a more diverse financial system and a gradual reduction in the global economy's dependence on the United States

The newspaper concluded by writing that Trump's policies may have a result different from his stated goal; meaning that efforts to reduce U.S. commitments to the world and increase Washington's independence will push this country's allies to strengthen their independent capabilities and form new coalitions.

From this perspective, what may be detrimental to the United States could contribute to the formation of a more multipolar world and an international system less dependent on Washington.

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