Terrorists Attack a Mosque in Nigeria / Over 60 Worshippers Abducted

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): More than 60 worshippers were abducted during an attack by armed individuals on the central mosque of Dakara town in Niger State, Nigeria. The incident occurred during Friday prayers, and the attackers, after firing sporadic shots, took a number of worshippers out of the mosque and headed toward the forest.

According to the Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust, the incident occurred in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to initial reports, the attackers, who were numerous, entered the central mosque of Dakara during Friday prayers and took a number of worshippers hostage.

A resident of the area, who did not wish to be named, told Daily Trust that several security incidents had occurred in the Borgu area on Friday. According to him, the attackers struck three areas, including Dakara, and during the mosque attack, abducted more than 60 people.

The local source added that the attackers fired shots before moving the hostages toward the forest, but none of the worshippers were injured in the incident. However, no further details have been released about the identity of the attackers, the location of the abductees, or the motive for the attack.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said in response to the report that he would look into the matter and provide more information; however, at the time of publication, police had not released further official details about the incident.

In 2025, a similar incident occurred in which more than 50 people were killed or wounded and many were abducted.

Reuters reported on August 20, 2025, that the number of victims of an attack by armed individuals on a mosque and surrounding homes in Katsina State in northwestern Nigeria had risen to at least 50, with dozens more abducted. The report was based on statements from local officials and residents.

Last year's attack occurred in the remote area of Ungwan Mantau in the Malumfashi district, when Muslims were present at the mosque for morning prayers. Witnesses said the armed attackers arrived on motorcycles, first firing at worshippers inside the mosque, then continuing their attacks in the village.

According to Aminu Ibrahim, a representative of the Malumfashi district, at least 30 people were killed in the attacks, and 20 others were burned alive. The Katsina Police spokesperson also announced that police forces intercepted the attackers and prevented a planned attack on two villages, but the attackers fired at residents as they fled the Mantau area.

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