Sixfold Increase in Attacks on Muslims in UK / From Car Arson to Death Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The latest report from the Tell MAMA monitoring organization in the UK shows that harassment and hate-mongering against Muslims in the country has increased from 313 cases to over three thousand in less than five years, while according to this monitoring body, only a fraction of attacks against Muslims and their property are reported to it.

The director of Tell MAMA said in this regard, "Threats against Muslims have increased dramatically. In addition, Muslim families have been threatened, and a number of Muslims have even received death threats, showing that Islamophobia has become associated with violence."

The Culture Dominating the Media; The Main Factor in the Spread of Islamophobia

Dr. Saeed al-Shihabi, the director of the Abrar Think Tank in London, said in this regard, "Islamophobia has been ongoing in the West, including the UK, for many years. Although a number of politicians and think tanks have spoken about it, the main problem seems to lie in the culture dominating these countries. For example, the culture dominating the media and politicians in the UK does not want Islamophobia to be declared illegal."

The Muslim Foundation of Britain, another body that records cases of hate-mongering against Muslims, recently announced that over the past year, more than seventy attacks, including vandalism, destruction, and intimidation, have been recorded against Muslim places of worship and prayer halls alone in the country.

Riyadh Tahir, a Muslim civil activist, said in this regard, "Islamophobia in this country is constantly spreading through the statements of politicians and the media's fueling of it. They are deceptively trying to blame all the problems and sufferings of this country on Muslims and incite society against them."

The Islamic Human Rights Commission in the UK also considers the free hand given to the media, anti-Islam and anti-Muslim politicians, as well as far-right and pro-Israel groups, along with the disregard for complaints against anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic actions, as contributing factors to the rapid increase of anti-Islam and anti-Muslim actions in the country.

The Systematic Nature of Hate-Mongering Against Muslims in the West

Reza Kazem, a senior member of the Islamic Human Rights Commission in the UK, said, "One of the issues we discuss is the systematic nature of hate-mongering against Muslims, which exists in almost all institutions in the West, including here. Whether in the workplace, during hiring, in political arenas, or in Western media, the anti-Islam approach and the demonization of Muslims are pursued."

A number of analysts, referring to the increase in public awareness in the West and widespread reactions to the criminal and warmongering actions of the U.S. and Israeli regimes, especially from Muslims in the West, consider Western media as an army serving the system of domination to justify occupation, warmongering, and Islamophobia.

Sando Hira, the secretary of the International Decolonization Network, criticizing the performance of Western media, said, "Western media are not professional tools for raising awareness, but act like a unit in the Western military." He added, "The media in the West try, through the colonization of people's minds, including the production and intensification of Islamophobia, to prepare the ground for the realization of the goals of colonial and occupying powers, including the United States and Israel."

According to the latest report from the Muslim Foundation of Britain, a mosque or Muslim place of worship is attacked in this country every five days. Now Muslims are seriously asking how many more mosques must be attacked before the government, police, and judiciary of this country take serious action to confront it and implement deterrent measures.

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