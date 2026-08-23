War Advocates in U.S. Called for Resumption of Attacks Against Iran Under Pretext of "Preventing Escalation"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mark Thiessen, an American author and researcher and a supporter of the military approach against Iran, claimed in his article that Iran may escalate tensions with the aim of influencing the U.S. midterm elections, including by targeting energy facilities and raising global oil prices, attacking U.S. forces to force the Trump administration to react, or even carrying out attacks on U.S. soil and against Washington's allies.

This American author also claimed that Iran considers itself victorious in the "battle of wills" and may believe that Washington will move toward military action after the midterm elections.

According to Thiessen's claim, such a perception could lead Tehran to resume conflict at a time that would impose the greatest political cost on Trump and the Republican Party.

Thiessen accordingly called on the Trump administration to quickly deliver a "decisive blow" against Iran's leadership and the country's economic, oil, and nuclear infrastructure to prevent such a scenario.

He claimed that Washington should take the initiative before Iran acts in October and determine the timing of operations based on U.S. interests.

These positions come as Thiessen is a well-known figure who supports the military option against Iran, and his argument is effectively based on the possibility of a hypothetical future action.

He also emphasized that if Iran takes action in October, the United States will have no choice but to return to extensive military operations; an approach that shows war advocacy currents in America are trying to provide the political ground for resuming military conflict by highlighting potential threats.

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