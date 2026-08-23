Iraqi Cleric: Iraq's Crisis, Result of Mismanagement, Dependence of Political Decisions on Limited Interests

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayyid Yassin al-Mousawi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad and a professor at the Najaf Seminary, criticizing the performance of Iraq's political currents, described the root of a significant part of the country's current crises as stemming from managerial inefficiency, the dominance of partisan and personal interests over national interests, and the dependence of political decisions on the will of foreign powers, and warned about the consequences of continuing this trend. Referring to regional developments, he also emphasized the necessity of adopting a national stance against the threats of the Zionist regime, and considered Iraq's neutrality in a decisive regional battle unacceptable.

He also warned about regional dangers against regional countries, particularly the plan and project of the Zionist regime, and called for a national and rights-based stance, emphasizing that in a decisive battle, one cannot shirk responsibility under the guise of "neutrality."

In his political sermon, Ayatollah al-Mousawi stated, "Addressing the political, economic, social, and security issues of the Ummah is part of the Friday Prayer Leader's fundamental responsibilities, and he must take steps toward correcting mistakes by expressing positions and presenting views."

He added, "Religious discourse should not be limited to stating negative points; whenever there are positive points and desirable actions, they should also be appreciated. But the current situation in Iraq is witnessing an intensification of political inefficiency, and this situation requires serious examination and attention."

Referring to the performance of the country's officials, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad said, "A significant portion of the leaders and officials running Iraq, despite their differences in ethnic, religious, and sectarian affiliations, are responsible for the existing failures in political and economic management and the provision of services to the people."

He emphasized, "Of course, this assessment does not include all officials, but the majority of them, after the people entrusted them through elections, have not been able to fulfill their responsibilities adequately."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi continued, "The process of forming governments has become an arena for competing over limited interests and privileges, while the political currents have ignored the great challenges facing Iraq and the region."

Stating that the world is in a state of widespread and open war, he added, "In such circumstances, some Iraqi officials remain preoccupied with their own calculations and interests, ignoring the interests of the people."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad held the political currents responsible for choosing the Prime Minister, and said, "This decision was taken with their full will and was not imposed on them by anyone; therefore, the weak performance of the current executive apparatus reflects a wrong choice."

He also criticized the continued administration of a number of ministries in an acting capacity and the incomplete formation of the cabinet, describing this situation as an institutional flaw that has negatively affected the process of governing the country.

Criticism of Political Dependence on the United States

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah al-Mousawi stated, "What has happened regarding 'dependence on the American embrace' is not only the responsibility of the Prime Minister, but the political currents within the power structure also play a role in this issue and act according to the will of the United States."

He warned about some statements regarding the use of violence and the arrest of national and resistance forces, and considered such an approach dangerous and contrary to Iraq's national sovereignty.

Criticism of the Economic Situation and the Increase in Livelihood Problems

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad further, referring to Iraq's economic situation, said, "The promises made about improving the livelihood conditions of citizens have not been fulfilled, and instead, poverty and unemployment indicators have increased."

He added, "Holders of higher education degrees also face serious problems in finding job opportunities, and this indicates the failure of economic policies in activating the labor market and creating real opportunities for the youth."

Rejection of Iraq's Neutrality in Regional Developments

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah al-Mousawi rejected the slogan of "neutrality" between Iran, the United States, and the Zionist regime, and said, "The current conflict is not merely a political dispute between countries, but concerns the future of the region and preventing the expansion of the Zionist regime's project."

Referring to developments in Syria, as well as recent U.S. statements about intensifying economic pressure on Iran, he emphasized, "Iraq must adopt a stance that preserves the country's sovereignty and national interests."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad also referred to the incident of targeting some positions in the Kurdistan Region, and said, "Based on what has emerged from the investigation process, there is a possibility of the Zionist regime's involvement in this attack; therefore, the facts must be made clear to public opinion, and accusations that serve political agendas should be avoided."

Warning to Iraq's Political Currents

At the conclusion of his remarks, Ayatollah al-Mousawi addressed Iraq's political leaders and currents, saying, "They must review their policies before it is too late."

He emphasized, "The people are not unaware of what is happening in the country, and the continuation of the current process will expose Iraq to further crises."

In conclusion, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad, referring to a historical narration about Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.) and what has been called the "arrows of magic," described this story as a symbolic warning, and said, "Oppression and mismanagement will not last, and the prayers of the righteous can change the equations."

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