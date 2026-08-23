Maariv: Attrition of U.S. Arsenal in War with Iran Worried Washington's Allies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Eli Leon, a foreign affairs correspondent for Maariv, citing the view of Mathew Kroenig from the Atlantic Council, wrote that deterrence depends on "capability and credibility," and today, America's rivals assess this country as militarily weaker than in the past.

This concern has intensified as part of the important U.S. military equipment and assets, including air defense systems and aircraft carriers, have been transferred from the Pacific to the Middle East, and some European allies have expressed doubt about Washington's readiness to support them in the event of a Russian attack.

This report, citing data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), claimed that the United States has consumed about half of its interceptor missile stockpiles, including Patriot and THAAD, and about one-third of its Tomahawk and JASSM cruise missiles, and now has about 800 Patriot missiles.

Maariv also, comparing U.S. and Russian production capacity, wrote that while Lockheed Martin delivered 620 Patriot interceptor missiles last year, Western intelligence estimates indicate Russia produces over 100 ballistic missiles per month.

Leon emphasized that this gap between weapons consumption and production has strategic implications for the United States and its allies. According to him, Ukraine remains vulnerable to Russian missile attacks, and some Persian Gulf countries also have doubts about starting another large-scale conflict with Iran, because they fear that interceptor missile stockpiles may not be sufficient to protect critical infrastructure.

The report also described ballistic missiles as having become an important tool for exerting geopolitical pressure, and claimed that Iran's precision missile capability has inflicted damage on U.S. bases.

In conclusion, Maariv referred to the Pentagon's efforts to increase production capacity, writing that contracts worth $59 billion to triple Patriot missile production and $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production have been considered, but these contracts have not yet been fully funded.

Ludovic Hood, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, also described this situation as a wake-up call for the West, saying this "alarm" is necessary for countries that have been trapped in a false sense of security in recent years.

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