Wearing the Burqa Was Banned in Portugal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Portugal's President has signed into law a ban on the full covering of the face in public places; a law widely seen as aimed at restricting Muslim women's use of garments such as the burqa and niqab.

António José Seguro, Portugal's President, said in a statement, "The face must be considered a central element of human identity and communication."

According to AFP, the final version of this law, which Portuguese media have referred to as the "burqa law," was passed in Parliament in July with the votes of the ruling right-wing coalition and far-right parties.

Under this law, the use of any covering designed to conceal the face or prevent identification is prohibited in public spaces. Coercing a person to cover their face for reasons related to gender, religion, age, or origin will also be prohibited.

Offenders may face fines between 150 and 3,000 euros. However, exceptions have been made for health-related matters, occupational requirements, artistic activities, or weather conditions. Religious sites, diplomatic missions, and the interiors of aircraft are also exempt from this prohibition.

Seguro, referring to the sensitivity of the issue, said this matter has "very high social and cultural sensitivity."

The center-left Socialist Party, the Green Party, the Left Bloc, and the Portuguese Communist Party opposed the bill, warning that its implementation could fuel Islamophobia. In contrast, the center-right Social Democratic Party supported the law.

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