Netanyahu Attacks Erdogan as Turkey Seeks Interpol Red Notice

ABNA24 - "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has branded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an “antisemitic dictator” after Ankara moved to seek an Interpol Red Notice for Netanyahu over a case linked to the interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Netanyahu’s office accused Erdogan of “massacring Kurds,” harboring Hamas members, occupying Northern Cyprus, and seeking to expand what it called his aggression against “Israel” into Syria. It added that attempts to intimidate "Israeli" leaders and soldiers would fail.

The statement followed Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek’s announcement that Ankara had requested the Interior Ministry to seek Interpol Red Notices for Netanyahu and another "Israeli" suspect in connection with judicial proceedings over the flotilla’s interception in international waters.

According to Turkish authorities, arrest warrants issued on July 14 accuse Netanyahu and the other suspect of genocide, crimes against humanity, and torture. The case involves 35 defendants linked to the flotilla incident.

Meanwhile, tensions between Ankara and the "Israeli" occupation have also escalated over Syria. On Thursday, "Israeli" War Minister Yisrael Katz accused Erdogan of dragging Turkey into “dangerous adventures in Syria,” while claiming that “Israel” would not allow any actor to threaten its security.

The remarks followed Netanyahu’s warning that “Israel” would not tolerate a Turkish military presence in Syria that it considered a threat.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry subsequently denied reports that a Turkish military delegation had been present at Syria’s Abu al-Duhur air base before or during recent "Israeli" attacks on the facility. Ankara nevertheless reaffirmed its support for Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry also warned against allowing "Israeli" aggression against neighboring countries to become viewed as “routine and acceptable,” urging the international community to take more concrete and effective measures against actions it said threaten regional peace and stability.

Ankara reiterated that it would continue supporting Syria’s efforts to build a stable and secure state, including the development of its military capabilities and infrastructure.



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