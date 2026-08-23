Iran will never succumb to pressure: Top Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza says that Iran has inflicted a strategic defeat on the United States and the Israeli regime by relying on its indigenous capabilities, stressing that Tehran will never succumb to pressure.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of military attachés from foreign countries residing in Tehran on Saturday on the occasion of the National Defense Industry Day, Brigadier General Ibn al-Reza said that the country’s defense industry is the result of years of self-reliance, indigenous expertise, and resistance to sanctions, playing a key role in strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces and the country’s deterrence.

Referring to the recent wars imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime, he said that despite foreign attacks and pressure, Iran’s defense industry has kept production lines for military equipment operational and deployed new offensive and defensive systems on the battlefield.

The acting defense minister said Iran’s defense capabilities are based on indigenous capacities, the readiness of the Armed Forces, and national cohesion.

Ibn al-Reza stressed that Iran would never succumb to pressure, saying that effective deterrence depends on indigenous technology and national industrial capabilities.

He also described the United States and the Israeli regime as factors exacerbating regional and global crises, and criticized the ineffectiveness of international institutions in preventing wars and violations of nations’ rights.

He stressed the need for regional countries to cooperate in establishing a collective security mechanism in the Persian Gulf, saying that while Iran will firmly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, it is ready to cooperate to promote regional peace and stability.

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