Sanctions turned into opportunities for self-reliance, says Defense Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and certain Western nations were among the factors that transformed sanctions and restrictions into opportunities for self-reliance, the domesticization of weaponry, and a leap forward in the defense industry.

Talaei-Nik said that various factors shape Iran’s technology and defense industry sectors; foremost among them are the strategic directives of the Revolution's leaders—Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei—as well as the spirit of self-belief and the "We Can" ethos, adding that these values, rooted in the Islamic Revolution, have become deeply ingrained within the country's defense sector and industry.

He added that the sanctions imposed on Iran’s armed forces and defense industry by the United States and certain Western nations over the past 47 years were among the factors that transformed sanctions and restrictions into opportunities for self-reliance, the localization of weaponry and equipment, and a major leap forward in the defense industry.

The Ministry of Defense spokesperson continued: Another factor is public participation and privatization—or, in other words, the transition of the defense industry toward a model driven by the public within a national ecosystem. Today, knowledge-based companies and the private sector produce two-thirds of the subsystems, components, and raw materials for weaponry and equipment within the defense industry.

General Talaei-Nik pointed out that the diversity of weaponry and equipment across various combat domains has also been one of the achievements of Iran’s defense industry. What is new—and can be cited as a recent achievement—is the expertise, experience, and field-acquired knowledge that the armed forces and the defense industry gained during the two recent imposed wars."

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