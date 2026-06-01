New military surprises on way: Caretaker DM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza has said that the country remains fully prepared to defend itself, adding that new military surprises are on the way.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, the caretaker minister of defense referred to Iran’s defense preparedness, emphasizing, “Our finger remains on the trigger.”

The minister also noted that “new surprises are on the way,” without elaborating further details.

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