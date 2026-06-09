Iran Vows 'Unwavering Support' for Armed Forces: 'We Will Not Back Down for a Single Moment'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Acting Minister of Defense says the ministry will sustain its unwavering support for the nation’s armed forces, declaring, “We will not back down for a single moment from the path of defending the national interests and security until the aggressor is punished.”

“Support for the armed forces is continuing with all available power and capacities,” Majid Ibn al-Reza said, adding that the Ministry of Defense is working around the clock to bolster combat readiness and defensive capabilities.

The high-ranking defense official strongly criticized the Zionist regime, condemning its brutal actions against civilians and children. He stated that the “Zionist regime is closer to collapse today than ever before,” arguing that ongoing hostilities have only solidified the resolve of regional nations to confront it.

The minister reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic retain full authority in safeguarding the country, backed entirely by the resource capabilities of the defense ministry.

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