Acting defense minister: US threats merely political messages, not military capability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza says that the Islamic Republic of Iran places no value on the threats made by some US officials, describing their remarks as merely political messages or statements, rather than indications of any genuine military capability.

In remarks on Sunday, Brigadier General Ibn al-Reza said that US officials believe that repeated threats can alter Iran’s resolve or intimidate the Islamic Republic; however, they are “seriously mistaken.”

The enemy must understand that Iran cannot be addressed through threats, he said, adding that the threats are largely political messages or statements rather than declarations backed by genuine military capabilities.

He stressed that Iran has never been and would never be a threat to neighboring countries or regional nations, adding that Tehran has consistently sought to distinguish between friends and enemies through wisdom and prudence.

The caretaker defense minister said that if another war breaks out, Iran will act from a much stronger technological position than in previous wars.

He explained that what is occasionally displayed publicly represents only a small part of Iran’s actual defense capabilities and industrial potential, emphasizing that development in this field would continue with strength.

General Ibn al-Reza further stressed that Iran is fully ready to confront threats, saying this preparedness is based on the country’s independent capabilities and strategies.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic relies on its own will, capabilities, and domestic capacities to ensure its security and defend its interests.

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