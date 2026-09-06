Iran’s IRGC Calls Reports of Isfahan Nuclear Strike ‘Completely False’

The IRGC’s public relations office said in a statement on Saturday that reports circulating on social media about an attack on nuclear centers and facilities in Isfahan were “completely false” and that no such attack had taken place.

The statement said the reports were being circulated during a sensitive period in an effort to create tension, disturb public opinion and undermine people’s psychological calm.

It said the claims were being spread through social media by republishing reports without reliable sources.

The IRGC urged people to obtain information about security conditions and possible incidents only from official sources and credible media outlets.

It also called on the public to refrain from circulating unverified reports, old images, and information from unreliable sources.



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