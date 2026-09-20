Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: An individual convicted of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel has been executed in Iran after providing sensitive information about military and missile sites in Isfahan Province to Israel’s Mossad, the Judiciary’s media center reports.

According to the Judiciary, Hossein Pedran was arrested and tried for providing sensitive military information to Mossad. His death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court after his lawyer’s appeal was rejected, and he was subsequently executed.

The Judiciary said Pedran had sought to provide classified information to US and Israeli intelligence services and had acknowledged receiving financial benefits in return for his activities.

It added that during investigations of his home, authorities found a notebook containing missile-related training information classified as “highly confidential” and still considered exploitable.

In his statements cited by the Judiciary, Pedran said the Mossad handlers had planned to give him a remote-control device capable of taking photographs and recording video at military bases and facilities.

“They intended to give me a remote so that I could take photographs of some bases and documents. By remote, I mean a remote like a car alarm that would have the capability of filming and taking photographs. They had not stated what I should do with this remote; they had said to keep it with me until they later told me what to do. What attracted them most were the missile launch points,” he said.

The Judiciary said some sensitive military sites in Iran were targeted during the 12-day war and the Ramadan conflict, adding that investigations showed some targets had been struck with the assistance of individuals who provided information to hostile intelligence services.

The Judiciary said Pedran’s case was heard in accordance with legal procedures and in the presence of his lawyer, adding that the Supreme Court ultimately confirmed the death sentence.

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