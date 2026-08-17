Iran executes man convicted of running over policemen during riots

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man, convicted of running over the policemen during the foreign-backed riots, was executed in Iran, an official at the Judiciary Branch said.

The Judiciary’s Mizanonline news agency reported that the convict, identified as Shahram Sadeghi, was executed on Sunday morning.

His death sentence and the confiscation of his assets, handed down by the Karaj Islamic Revolution Court on charges of “taking operational action in favor of the Zionist regime, the US, and hostile groups,” had been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, according to the report.

On January 8, Sadeghi deliberately plowed his car into police officers at high speed near Golzar intersection in Karaj, west of Tehran, injuring seven of them in the head, legs, arms, and eyes, and leaving one in a coma for three months, the report said.

Following the brutal attack, Sadeghi fled the scene after setting his own vehicle on fire.

He was later found at his hideout in a drug rehabilitation center.

After the investigation was completed by the prosecutor’s office, an indictment was issued against Sadeghi, whose case was heard by the Karaj Islamic Revolution Court in the presence of his lawyer.

Foreign-backed armed rioters and terrorists hijacked peaceful protests over economic grievances across Iran on January 8 and 9, causing widespread destruction of shops, government institutions, and public service facilities, and killing or injuring of thousands.

Iranian authorities confirmed that American and Israeli spy agencies were directly involved, providing funding, training, and media support to the perpetrators.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, a total of 3,117 people lost their lives during the riots, including 2,427 innocent civilians and security personnel.

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