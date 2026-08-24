Iranian judiciary executes terrorist operative armed with chainsaw, pistol

AhlulBayt News Agency: Majid Adineh, a terrorist operative who was armed with an electric chainsaw during the American-Zionist-backed riots in January, has been executed, according to the Iranian judiciary.

Adineh, who was executed at dawn on Sunday in Karaj, west of Tehran, was convicted of taking operational action in favor of hostile groups and the Zionist regime and America, among other crimes.

According to court documents, Adineh was arrested on the night of January 19 in Mohammadshahr, Karaj, armed with a Colt pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds of ammunition, two electric shockers, two pepper spray canisters, a cordless chainsaw, and a gasoline bottle.

Despite being arrested with full military equipment, Adineh initially denied any intent to use the weapons.

During interrogations, he claimed he had gone to the area to buy clothes and that he intended to help security forces guide people away from gatherings.

He further claimed that he had brought the gasoline bottle and chainsaw to neutralize the effects of tear gas.

However, forensic investigations confirmed that his weapon had been fired during the January 8-9 riots.

Adineh ultimately confessed that he was aware of the foreign-backed calls to riot and admitted, “I thought it would get so crowded that I could use the 30 rounds from the pistol.”

He was identified as one of the agents of the American-Zionist coup attempt and was affiliated with terrorist groups based in a neighboring country.

He had received training from hostile groups and, at the time of his arrest during the riots, was found to have no mobile phone on his person, a common tactic among trained operatives to avoid detection and tracking.

The January riots erupted on January 8 and 9, 2026, when peaceful protests over economic grievances were violently hijacked by armed terrorists backed by the United States and Israel.

Iranian officials described the events as a “full-scale street war” engineered by the American and Israeli spy agencies, the CIA and Mossad.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly acknowledged Mossad’s presence on the streets, tweeting: “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets... and the Mossad agents walking beside them.”

Mossad itself issued a Farsi-language social media post encouraging rioters to “Go out together into the streets.”

According to Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, a total of 3,117 people lost their lives during the riots, including 2,427 innocent civilians and security personnel.

Many were bystanders and peaceful protesters who were shot dead by organized terrorist groups.

Iranian authorities arrested more than 470 “key figures” behind the violent unrest, of whom 134 were identified as “leaders and influential field agents of a US-Israeli terrorist network.”

.......................

End/ 257