Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi commends organizers of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, urges vigilance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has expressed his appreciation for the efforts made to serve Iranian pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, praising what he described as the exemplary management of the sacred journey’s programs.

The revered source of emulation made the remarks during a meeting with Hojatoleslam Seyyed Abdulfatah Navvab, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs. During the session, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi lauded the extensive work undertaken to ensure the welfare of Iranian pilgrims and the smooth coordination of the annual Islamic rites.

Reflecting on the satisfactory progress of this year’s Hajj rituals, the Grand Ayatollah stated, “Thank God, the Hajj programs have proceeded very well, and this is the fruit of the dedicated efforts and sound management of all those involved in this field.”

He voiced hope that the successful trajectory would be maintained, adding, “I hope the programs continue with full coordination, and that you will be able to plan and execute the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages with prudence, sound management, and by drawing on the valuable experience and insight you possess regarding the prevailing conditions.”

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi further underscored the critical importance of preserving calm and exercising restraint, cautioning against any action that could be exploited by adversaries. “This matter must be pursued with great care and the necessary management,” he emphasized, highlighting the need for vigilance amid the highly sensitive environment of the pilgrimage.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hojatoleslam Navvab presented a detailed report to the Grand Ayatollah on the ongoing operations and the overall conduct of the Hajj 2026 season, outlining the logistical, spiritual, and administrative services being provided to Iranian pilgrims.

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