Photos: Memorial for Martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and Family Held by Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi

The memorial ceremony for the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified) and the martyred members of his family, coinciding with the seventh night after the burial of Iran’s martyred leader, was held by Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi in the Imam Khomeini (ra) Shabestan of the holy shrine of Lady Fatemeh Masoumeh (sa).