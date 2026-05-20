Lebanese Hezbollah pounds IOF with FPV drones

ABNA24 - The Lebanese resistance movement has announced more operations targeting the Israeli regime’s military positions and equipment inside Lebanese territory.

In consecutive statements, the resistance movement said its fighters struck an Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) position inside a tent in the town of Dibl, southern Lebanon, using a precision drone, achieving a direct hit.

Following this operation, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of IOF vehicles and soldiers “west of the Arab al-Aramshe village in northern occupied Palestine” with a swarm of loitering drones.

Among other notable operations, the resistance movement targeted an IOF naval site at Rosh HaNikra with attack drones.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported a “security incident” in the settlement of Misgav Am near the Lebanese border. The newspaper “Israel Hayom” reported that two people were injured, one of them seriously, after a Hezbollah drone struck Misgav Am in the Galilee.

The IOF stated that an explosive-laden drone launched by Hezbollah detonated inside a settlement where soldiers had gathered near the Lebanese border, noting that shrapnel was spotted in the Shomera settlement in the western Galilee.

Hezbollah revealed that it had carried out two additional operations targeting IOF positions and equipment inside Lebanese territory.

In further statements, the Lebanese resistance front said its fighters targeted an IOF communications vehicle in the town of Taybeh with another attack drone, the vehicle was seen burning after the strike.

These operations come as part of Hezbollah’s powerful resistance in confronting IOF attempts to illegally advance and establish positions inside Lebanese territory. They are also a response to ongoing violations of the so-called ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, which have resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of Lebanese civilians since it went into effect on April 16.

Casualty numbers among the IOF are rising at a time when the Lebanese resistance movement continues its operations in response to the occupation regime’s daily ceasefire violations and its attacks on Lebanese areas, particularly in the south.

This is where IOF has been issuing regular forced evacuation orders to regions before bombarding entire towns and villages as it struggles to defeat Hezbollah in combat on the ground. International law experts argue the warnings are inconsistent and often broad and open-ended. Sometimes there is no warning at all before the indiscriminate airstrikes begin.

Last week, the Israeli health ministry published an update on the number of injuries since the start of the illegal war on Iran. The ministry is reported to have raised the total number of casualties since the aggression on the Islamic Republic began on February 28, 2026, until May 18, to 8,752 injuries.

In an update to its data, the ministry confirmed that the number of injured soldiers admitted to hospitals from the northern front with Hezbollah during the period following the ceasefire with Iran (on April 8) reached 851.

The number of IOF soldiers that have been recorded in hospitals from the northern front since the so-called ceasefire with Lebanon (on April 17) reached 433.

According to military experts, and alluded to by Hebrew media, the Zionist regime is downplaying the number of IOF casualties in a bid to boost morale among soldiers and the general public. This, after aggression on Lebanon is not going to plan.

Israeli media and officials have again admitted the effectiveness of Hezbollah’s explosive-laden drones, which are hitting their targets precisely and inflicting losses on the IOF in the ongoing confrontations.

The commander of the “Technology and Maintenance” company (TNA) in the IOF’s Sayaret Givati unit spoke about being injured in Lebanon by a Hezbollah explosive drone, acknowledging that the technology is highly advanced and dangerous.

Hezbollah’s First-Person View (FPV) drones are small, low-cost, explosive-laden “kamikaze” drones controlled by an operator wearing goggles. Their most critical feature is a physical fiber-optic cable (10–30 km long) that connects the drone to the controller. Because this cable transmits video and commands without any wireless signal, the drones are effectively resistant to jamming by electronic warfare systems, allowing Hezbollah to bypass the IOF’s advanced and very expensive defense technologies.

These drones have caused significant casualties among IOF soldiers by accurately targeting troop gatherings, tanks, and other military assets while evading radar and heat detection.

The combination of extremely low cost and high effectiveness represents a major tactical shift for Hezbollah, moving away from sole reliance on anti-tank guided missiles while consistently inflicting losses on the occupation regime’s military.

Elsewhere, Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, accused the Lebanese ruling authorities of “effectively adopting the occupation regime’s narrative against the resistance.”

Raad said the ruling camp in Beirut portrays the core problem as Hezbollah’s refusal to surrender to the Zionist regime or accept the state’s proposal of limiting weapons exclusively to government control while the Israeli occupation regime continues with its illegal activities.

According to Raad, the authorities believe their only path to gaining American approval, European support, and regional acceptance is through engaging directly with the Zionist regime and opening negotiations that would ultimately dismantle the resistance front.

Meanwhile, issues such as a ceasefire and the IOF’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory are being postponed until that objective is achieved.

He added that this approach is not the result of ignorance, but rather a firm political conviction that such a course could save Lebanon from war and collapse, even at the expense of sovereignty and national dignity.

Raad stressed that the resistance movement’s position is rooted in defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and rejecting any occupation of Lebanese land, regardless of the size of the occupation.



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