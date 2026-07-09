Iran Army launches drone attacks on US bases in response to deadly American strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has launched fresh attacks on US military installations in regional countries in retaliation for deadly American strikes against the nation in flagrant violation of the war-ending deal between the two sides.

The Army’s public relations department announced on Thursday the firing of a massive barrage of various kamikaze drones at a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, a satellite antenna for early warnings in Qatar, and fuel depots belonging to the terrorist US army in Bahrain.

It added that the operation was conducted a short while ago in response to the crime.

“Acting with authority under the directives of the Leader and Commander-in-Chief [Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei], the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances allow the realization of the objectives and aspirations of the imprudent US president, and will defend the lofty causes of the Islamic Revolution until final victory,” it added.

Over the past two days, American aircraft have carried out a wide range of strikes against several areas across five Iranian provinces, targeting civilian infrastructure.

At least 14 people were killed and 78 others injured in the assaults, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

The US and the Israeli regime launched their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders. Nearly 3,500 people lost their lives in the aggression. The Persian Gulf Arab countries aided the adversaries in the terrorist military assault.

However, forty days later on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran's brave resistance, successful retaliatory operations, and powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

On July 17, Tehran and Washington signed a Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

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