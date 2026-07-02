Top general: Iran to respond harshly to any attack

The commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command warned the United States, Israel and their allies on Thursday to avoid any miscalculation, threatening "harsh and regret-inducing" responses to any threat.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, in a message marking the funeral of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the martyred leader had elevated Iran's deterrent power to its peak through the development of missile and drone capabilities, strategic scientific advances and the strengthening of national security. He said enemies, despite their superior weaponry, had repeatedly paid a heavy price for aggression and "tasted humiliation" in the wars they waged against Iran.

The general called for a massive public turnout at the upcoming funeral ceremony, saying the ceremonies would demonstrate Iran's sacred unity. "The greatest tribute to that peerless jewel and powerful martyred leader is the continuation of his luminous path," he said.

Abdollahi concluded by reaffirming the Armed Forces' full readiness to protect Iran's independence, security and territorial integrity, and declared absolute obedience to the new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.