Israeli Media: Three Troops Injured in Bint Jbeil, S Lebanon, One in Critical Condition

ABNA24 - A spokesperson for “Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] said that a soldier was seriously wounded during a close-quarters confrontation in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, on Thursday.

According to IOF Radio, a force from the 679th Brigade [Yiftah] entered a building in the town of Bint Jbeil, where it encountered a gunman who opened fire on the unit. One occupation soldier sustained serious injuries in the close-quarters confrontation, while two others were wounded, bringing the total number of injured to three.

Following the confrontations, "Israeli" warplanes bombed the building where the exchange of fire took place. Search operations were subsequently launched in the area to locate the Resistance fighter, with his whereabouts still unknown as efforts continue.

The incident comes as the IOF continue to hold positions in several areas of southern Lebanon, despite a US-sponsored ceasefire framework and broader regional agreements aimed at ending war.

The incident in Bint Jbeil adds to a growing list of Resistance operations against the IOF in South Lebanon.

On Monday, an explosive device targeted the field command post of the deputy commander of the IOF's Commando Brigade in Aita al-Shaab, wounding two reserve soldiers, one critically.

A day earlier, in Deir Seryan, a Hezbollah fighter killed an "Israeli" captain commanding a platoon in the Golani Brigade's 12th Battalion and wounded another soldier during a predawn confrontation.

According to data cited by "Israeli" Channel 12, Hezbollah carried out 637 military operations between April 17 and June 20, 2026, the majority involving drone and explosive UAV attacks, with 440 operations occurring inside the so-called "yellow line" and 187 inside occupied Palestine.

The figures also recorded 402 rocket attacks, 42 operations involving air defense systems, 31 anti-tank missile strikes, and direct engagements with the IOF.



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