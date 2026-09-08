Navy commander: Enemy deeply concerned about Iran's operational initiatives

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says the enemy is deeply concerned about Iran’s operational initiatives, warning that the Armed Forces can “ground” the enemy anywhere if necessary.

Irani made the remarks during the 12th theoretical training course on the principles of the Sacred Defense at Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Officer University, where he congratulated participants on Air Defense Day.

He described the students as key assets and the infrastructure of the country’s power, and stressed the strategic role of faith and hope in strengthening their morale.

On military preparedness, Irani stressed the need for the Armed Forces to remain ready for the “Khorramshahrs ahead,” referring to possible future battles requiring the Armed Forces to be prepared to defend the country, echoing the defense of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq War.

“Our main mission is to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals and objectives, and with God’s help, we will succeed in this path, because the enemy’s movements are monitored moment by moment,” he added.

Regarding the Navy’s operational reach in distant waters and its overseas missions, Irani said the enemy had been surprised during various missions in ways that disrupted the operational capabilities of some hostile warships for extended periods.

He added that the enemy today is “extremely concerned about the operational initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, and given the progress achieved, if necessary, we can ground the enemy anywhere.”

Irani described the Air Defense Officer University students as the “brave sons of the Army” and stressed the need to maintain morale and confidence in the divine promise.

He said, “We will not allow the enemy’s insinuations to affect our determination and beliefs.”

“In the most difficult circumstances, what comes to our aid is firm faith and hope for divine victory; these are elements that the martyr Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always emphasized,” he added.

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