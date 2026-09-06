IRGC Warns US Escort Claims Are a ‘Big Lie’ as New Hormuz Footage Emerges

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled previously unreleased footage of its decisive action against non-compliant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, debunking the United States’ allegations of effectively supporting trespassing vessels’ transit through the waterway.

On Saturday, the Corps unveiled the footage displaying “decisive management of the waterway” by its Navy.

The footage initially featured short clips of US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper respectively claiming the strait to be “open,” alleging Washington’s “control” over the waterway, and the American military’s having cleared the mines that have been planted to prevent illegal passage through the chokepoint.

Afterwards, it showed the IRGC Navy conducting close surveillance of and surgically engaging non-compliant vessels on several occasions.

The Corps accompanied release of the footage with a firm warning to vessels relying on the US’s claims of the waterway being “open” and Washington’s allegations of being able to provide effective escorts for illegal transit through the route.

“The United States is the greatest threat to the security of regional countries and maritime trade; US support and escort operations are nothing but a big lie!” the IRGC cautioned.

Earlier, the IRGC Navy had announced striking three United States-linked vessels and three trespassing oil tankers in retaliation for earlier American attacks on Iranian tankers.

Iran closed the chokepoint following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

The Islamic Republic and the United States agreed on a 60-day reopening period as part of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June.

Iran devised the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a mechanism aimed at ensuring safe and legal transit through the chokepoint, towards implementation of the understanding, but American violations forced the country to reestablish the closure.

Tehran has conditioned reopening of the waterway on realization of a number of prerequisites, including the complete lifting of the US’s illegal naval and economic blockade against the Islamic Republic, durable cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon, and clarification of the situation concerning the blockade of Yemen.



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