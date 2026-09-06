IRGC Says Ballistic Missile Strikes Forced Two US Warships to Flee

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force has launched several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and an American destroyer participating in Washington’s illegal naval blockade against the Islamic Republic, forcing the vessels to flee.

The force staged the reprisal against the vessels “belonging to the child-killing, aggressor US military that had been harassing Iranian vessels and participating in the blockade,” the Corps said in a statement on Saturday.

“After sustaining damage and fearing another reprisal, the two warships were forced to flee the area of engagement,” it added.

‘US admission proof of IRGC’s capability’

The US Central Command, meanwhile, acknowledged that the vessels had come under “multiple” Iranian strikes.

Referring to the admission, the IRGC noted how the “aggressor enemy, which for years had swaggered around the region with false pride and hollow claims, was today forced to officially acknowledge that two US Navy warships had come under strikes.”

“CENTCOM's acknowledgment confirming this operation is living evidence of the enemy's strategic defeat and proof of the IRGC’s offensive capabilities.”

IRGC vows further responses

The IRGC, meanwhile, asserted that the Corps and the rest of Iran’s Armed Forces remained committed to defending the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty and security.

“Should the hostile and aggressive actions continue, the US regime must expect devastating responses from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic. We stand stronger than ever. Victory belongs to the resilient people of Islamic Iran, while defeat and regret are the inevitable fate of the aggressors.”

The Corps expressed confidence that the bravery displayed by the Armed Forces alongside the strong nationwide popular support for the country’s defensive and retaliatory operations would “prevent the enemy from achieving its sinister objectives.”

Earlier, the IRGC had unveiled previously unreleased footage of its decisive action against non-compliant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, debunking the United States’ allegations of effectively supporting trespassing vessels’ transit through the waterway.

“The United States is the greatest threat to the security of regional countries and maritime trade; US support and escort operations are nothing but a big lie!” the IRGC had cautioned.

Prior to the release of the footage, the Corps had also announced striking three United States-linked vessels and three trespassing oil tankers in retaliation for earlier American attacks on Iranian tankers.



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