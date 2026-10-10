US Senator Accuses Hegseth of Hiding Costs of War Against Iran

ABNA24 - A Democratic senator from the US state of Connecticut said Pete Hegseth, the country’s secretary of war, is hiding the costs of the war against Iran from the American public.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said that during his trip to West Asia, the US Department of War (the Pentagon) prevented him from visiting the US military base in Qatar.

He described the damage to the US Embassy in Riyadh as “extensive” and far more severe than had been disclosed to the public.

After returning from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, Murphy said: “There is no doubt that if that attack had taken place during the day, a very large number of Americans would have been killed.”

Murphy also accused the Pentagon of trying to prevent Congress from seeing the costs of the war firsthand. He said Pete Hegseth “is determined to keep the costs and consequences of this war hidden from the American people.”



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